JK Bank Academy reaches Football final

SPORTS REPORTER SAMBA: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Academy on Sunday qualified for the final of the ongoing Kartar Memorial Football Tournament at Sports Stadium, Samba. In the semifinal, the Bank Academy defeated Float Football Club by three goals to one. Rishab played fine game netting two goals while third goal of the match came through Abhishek.
