J&K Bank Academy, Jammu United win in football

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Academy and Jammu United won their respective matches in the First Maharaja Hari Singh Memorial Gold Cup Football Tournament being organised under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) at GGM Science College Ground, here on Wednesday.

The first match was won by Jammu and Kashmir Bank Academy defeating Vijay Club by one goal to zero.

The young Bank Academy took the invincible 1-0 lead in first half of the play and maintained rest of the game. Varinder was the scorer, who netted the ball in the first minute of the match.

In another match, Jammu United outplayed BSF by one goal to nil. A lone goal for Jammu United was scored by Munish Manhas in 62nd minute of the match.

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel comprising Vijay Kumar, Suresh Gupta, Ricky Kumar, Koshal Sharma, Rocky Sharma and Mohinder Kalsi (Physio).

International player, Ranjeet Singh was the Chief Guest in today’s match who interacted with the players and motivated them to play with true sportsmanship spirit.