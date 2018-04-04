J&K bags runners-up trophy in Thang-Ta

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Thang-Ta team secured overall second position in the just concluded 24th National Thang-Ta Championship at Rohtak in Haryana.

As per a handout issued here on Tuesday, the J&K Thang-Ta Association has claimed winning 79 medals, including 28 gold, 34 silver and 17 bronze in different age groups of Sub Junior, Junior and Senior in both male and female categories.

In all, 31 state teams participated in the championship wherein Ansa Gulzar of Sheikhpora in Budgam was declared best fighter of the tournament in Junior girls’ category.