J&K bags runners-up trophy in Kurash

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir bagged overall runners-up trophy in two categories of Cadet and Junior in the Kurash National Championship held at Rajpura, Patiala in Punjab.

To claim the trophy, J&K boys and girls bag three gold, five silver and six bronze medals. Similarly, in Junior category, the boys and girls won two gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

The J&K contingent was lead by veteran judo player and international referee in Kurash, Varinder Sharma.

Meanwhile, President of the J&K Kurash Association, Dr. Pavan Malhotra and General Secretary, Dr Kuljit Singh congratulated the medal winners and appreciated the coach, Varinder Sharma for the achievement.