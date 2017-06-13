J&K bags Roll Ball Federation Cup

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir men team clinched the maiden title trophy of the Roll Ball Federation Cup beating Maharashtra 5-4 in a close contest in the final played at Punjab University Chandigarh. However, the State women team had to contain with third place beating Rajasthan 2-1 in the hardliner, reports reaching here said. Earlier, in the men section, J and K defeated Chhattisgarh (06-04), Madhya Pradesh (10-0), Haryana (09-04), Punjab (08-06) on way to the semifinals. In the last four stages, the confident J and K side outplayed Uttar Pradesh 6-5. Similarly, in women category, J and K beat Uttar Pradesh (04-01), Madhya Pradesh (03-01) and held Chandigarh to draw. In the semifinal, State women lost to Maharashtra. Hiteshwar Singh was adjudged Best Player of the Championship. He remained highest scorer with 16 goals. The other prominent performers during in the competition were Arjun Dev (goalkeeper), Bhanu Sunil Khajuria and Chandan Sharma.