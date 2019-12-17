J&K bags award in best performing category for implementation of PMGSY

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir has been selected by the Union Ministry of Rural Development for award in the best performing category at national level for implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The award distribution ceremony will be held on December 19, 2019 at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, New Delhi.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), was launched by the Govt of India to provide connectivity to unconnected habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy.

Under PMGSY II, the Union Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 147 Roads and Bridges projects covering a length of 783.88 kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.878.53 crore in favour of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Out of 147 sanctioned projects 13 having length of 79 km are for UT Ladakh and 134 projects having length of 704.88 km for UT of J&K.

This entire road length has been sanctioned for up-gradation of existing road infrastructure with 10-year maintenance.