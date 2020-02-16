J&K Athletics Championship: Shrine Board’s Sports Complex athletes bring laurels by winning 12 medals

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: The athletes of the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, Katra have brought laurels by winning 12 medals at the 18th J&K Athletics Championship held at Jammu.

In all, three boys and five girl athletes of the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex participated in this championship and they won seven gold, third silver and two bronze medals.

Dr. Ashok Bhan, Member Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Council of Shrine Board’s Sports Complex; and Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; have complimented the athletes and their coach for the excellent performances.

It is pertinent to mention that expert coaching and other requisite facilities are being provided by the Shrine Board to the sports persons for achieving excellence at the various levels of sports competitions.

Ashok Kumar, Director Sports of the Shrine Board said that 4 athletes of the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex viz Tanvi Kohli, Shivani Thakur, Tarun Nagotra and Sourav Singh are being deputed to the Ashwini’s Sports Foundation, Coorg, Karnataka in April 2020 for undergoing advanced and specialised coaching under the supervision of Ashwani Nachappa, former International Athlete and Arjuna Awardee, who is also Member of the Governing Council of Shrine Board’s Sports Complex.