J&K: Army pays tributes to soldiers who died in encounters

Srinagar: The Army today paid tributes to two soldiers who were killed in separate encounters with militants in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days.

General officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen J S Sandhu led all ranks in paying homage to Rifleman Jitender Kumar and Sepoy Mandeep Singh, an official said.

Kumar laid down his life battling militants at Zirhama on 21 November while Singh was killed as Army foiled an infiltration bid in Keran sector yesterday.

Officials and representatives from the state government and other security agencies also joined in paying their last respects to the deceased soldiers.

Kumar, 23, had joined Army in 2014 and hailed from village Shaulana in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by parents, one brother and one sister.

Singh, 32, hailed from village Chahal Khurd in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and had joined Army in 2004. He is survived by his wife and a son, the official said.

“The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the families of the brave hearts and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” he added. (PTI)