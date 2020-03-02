J&K Arms Licenses Scam: IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan, Itrat Rafiqui arrested

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has arrested two former District Magistrates of Kupwara — Rajiv Ranjan, IAS, and Itrat Hussain Rafiqui in connection with issuance of large number of arms licences on the basis of forged documents.

During the CBI investigation, the alleged role of Ranjan and Rafiqui who had held the position of District Magistrate of Kupwara from 2015 to 2016 and 2013 to 2015, respectively, had surfaced. The agency has taken both the officers into its custody.

On January 17, STATE TIMES had exclusively reported that the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) is summoning J&K Cadre IAS officer Rajeev Ranjan, presently Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, for interrogation in fake arms license scandal. Rajeev Ranjan is also holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Jammu (Additional Charge Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, Jammu and Srinagar Metro Rail Transport Corporation). “Rajeev Ranjan could be arrested anytime for his alleged involvement in the arms licence scam,” STATE TIMES had reported.

STATE TIMES had also covered the licence scam, involving Rajeev Ranjan and his brother Kumar Jyoti Ranjan, on July 11, 2018 under caption “Ex-DC Jammu’s brother arrested in illegal arms, fake licences scam”.

BJP’s blue-eyed Babu in dock

During BJP partnered government and gubernatorial rule in Jammu and Kashmir after, IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan has been holding sensitive and coveted postings in the administration, despite his involvement in arms licence scam. Not only this, he has been rewarded by additional charge of several other important departments, thus making him indispensable for the administration. Postings to Ranjan have in recent years demoralised well meaning dedicated and talented officers in the bureaucracy.

According to the vernacular daily, the issue to summon Rajeev Rajan has been discussed with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and ATS Director General Anil Paniwal. The newspaper has reported that the ATS had cracked the nationwide scam in 2017. The ATS had revealed that 5000 licences had been issued in Jammu and Kashmir and Nagaland. The kingpin of the scam was Mohammed Usman of Ajmer. “Usman is reported to have got fake licences prepared in a large scale in Jammu and Kashmir through Kumar Jyoti Ranjan, the brother of IAS officer Rajeev Ranjan”, the newspaper reported, adding that these licences had been got issued when Rajeev was posted as Deputy Commissioner in sensitive border district of Kupwara. As per the newspaper, Usman had deposited Rs 42 lakh in installments in the bank account of Kumar Rajeev Ranjan. Usman and his son, Zuber had also met Rajeev Ranjan twice and they were introduced to several officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Government, through whose good offices these licences had been prepared. The Rajasthan ATS had code named this as Operation Zubeda after getting reports of the country wide racket of fake licences. Under the operation, the licences had been issued to 5,000 people in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan. These licences had been issued from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Nagaland with the active nexus of officials. Last year, Rajasthan Home Department had written to the State CID to undertake a thorough probe into the scam, the newspaper reported.

On Dec 30, 2019, CBI also raided premises of 2 serving IAS officers, 6 retired J&K officers over issuing of arms licenses to non-J&K residents.

The eight officers during their tenure as District Magistrates of various districts across J&K had issued two lakh illegal arms licenses between 2012 and 2016 to non-residents of the erstwhile state.

CBI sleuths raided the offices and residences of the then district collectors and district magistrates of Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama.

The FIR, registered in 2018, names two IAS officers – Yasha Mudgal of the 2007 batch and Rajeev Ranjan of the 2010 batch. While Mudgal was DM of Baramulla and Udhampur , Rajeev Ranjan was DM of Kupwara when they issued the arms licences.

The six retired KAS officers allegedly involved in the issuing of “arms licenses to non-residents of J&K in violation of rules after receiving gratification” were Itrat Hussian, former DM of Kupwara; Salim Mohammed, former DM of Kishtwar; Mohammed Javed Khan, former DM of Kishtwar and Shopian; F C Bhagat, former Rajouri DM; Farooq Ahmed Khan, former DM of Doda; and Jehangir Ahmed Mir, former DM of Pulwama.

A communication, along with a report from a security agency with regard to the “indiscriminate issue of gun licenses in J&K”, from the Union home ministry in 2018 had expedited the investigation. The CBI had taken over the investigation on October 25, 2018.