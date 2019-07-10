J&K among 12 states with acute adverse ratio (less than 1:1) of nurses to doctors: NSSO

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a startling revelation, data released by National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) gave a murkier picture of Jammu and Kashmir’s health infrastructure with ratio of nurses to doctors touching a low of 1:1 as compared to High Level Expert Group (HLEG) recommendations of 1:3. Other states which have acute adverse nurses to doctors ratio like J&K include Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The uneven distribution of health workers is also reflected across rural-urban settings. Although rural India constituted approximately 71 per cent of the total population in 2016, only 36 per cent of all health workers are in rural areas. This proportion is a little lower for health associates, assistants and pharmacists. The proportions of doctors and nurses in rural areas are 34 per cent and 33 per cent respectively.

With such an acute adverse ratio of nurses to doctors, the state of healthcare could be well gauged in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, if we consider ANM as part of the trained health workers, the density turns out to be close to 30 per 10,000 population. NSSO numbers indicate that there are 10 nurses and midwives per 10,000 population. This translates to 1.7 nurses and midwives per allopathic doctors as against the High Level Expert Group (HLEG) recommendation of two nurses and one ANM per allopathic doctor. With such a grim picture of health workforce in Jammu and Kashmir especially the case of rural hamlets, there is a dire need to revamp the entire scenario otherwise the days are not far when the health sector will crumble and people of this State have to rely on healthcare facilities of other states like Punjab, Haryana, etc.