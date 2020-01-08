J&K Admn directs police to conduct sensitisation programme on POCSO Act for SHOs

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday directed police to organize a sensitization programme on Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for all the station house officers in the union territory, an official spokesperson said.

The sensitisation programme will include training on prevention of such crimes and collection of evidence and completion of investigation in POCSO cases within two months, he said.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam issued the directions here while reviewing the status of investigation in cases registered under the POCSO Act, the spokesperson said.

Subrahmanyam directed the Inspector General of Police (crime) to organise the sensitisation programme this month, he said.

The IGP Crime was also asked to furnish a fortnightly report regarding the status of investigation in such cases to the chief secretary and principal secretary (Home department), the spokesperson said.

The status of investigations, filing of charge sheet before the courts and trials in POCSO cases will be reviewed comprehensively by the administration, he said.

The Chief Secretary also asked the Home department to ensure that the cases registered under the POCSO Act are investigated properly and chargesheets filed before the specially designated courts within the stipulated time frame, the spokesperson said.

He said the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory was also asked to organize a training programme on efficient sample collection, prompt analysis and timely reporting in POCSO cases.