J&K a model State for women empowerment: Vibodh

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: While referring to the address of PM Narinder Modi during Maan Ki Baat, BJP senior leader and MLC Vibodh Gupta said that Maan Ki Baat always encourages our women folk to become role models. This initiative he said will take our country to all new heights as women constitute almost 50 per cent of our population and therefore they must be made partners in every developmental initiative. During today’s, Maan KI Baat PM referred to the historic and great achievements of young women like Kalpana Chawla who through their sheer determination and hard work have proved that there are no limits for women to excel in any field. He also referred to the historic ethos of our country wherein in our ancient scriptures one daughter has been seen equated to ten sons.

Moreover, during today’s talk PM also referred to the recent meeting of president of India with all the key women achievers of our nation.

While referring to PM’s today’s mention of the book on women achievers of India, Vibodh called upon all the citizens of J&K especially the youth to download this ebook from the Narinder Modi App and read the same. This he said will go a long way in encouraging our younger generation to work with more determination and dedication.