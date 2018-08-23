Veteran Journalist Kuldip Nayyar no more

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Veteran Journalist Kuldip Nayyar passed away here today, a member of his family said.

He was 95.

Nayyar died at around 12.30 AM at a private hospital, his elder son Sudhir Nayyar said.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

His last rites will be performed at Lodhi crematorium. (PTI)