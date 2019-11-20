JJM national priority; PHE to get added attention in coming days: CS

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Tuesday asked the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department to adopt newer ways and techniques so that Jammu and Kashmir emerges as the top performer in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

He made these remarks while chairing the Technical Session of one-day workshop on JJM, organized by the Department of PHE here at The Institution of Engineers (India).

Pertinently, JJM is targeted to be implemented in J&K by 2022 as against 2024 deadline set for rest of India.

Terming JJM as a national priority, the Chief Secretary called for making concerted efforts so that Jammu and Kashmir becomes the top performer in providing tap water to every household.

He said that innovative ways and techniques need to be adopted to reduce cost and time of implementation. He stressed on the need to learn to implement reform measures fast and added that there will be monitoring at all levels in the implementation process.

Laying stress on new expertise, the Chief Secretary said that there is a need to seek new ideas, thoughts, procedures so that things happen faster. He said that the PHE department will get added attention in the coming days and has a huge responsibility to bear.

Earlier, during the inaugural session of the workshop, Commissioner Secretary PHE, Irrigation and Flood control Ajit Kumar Sahu gave a detailed presentation regarding the JJM in Jammu & Kashmir. He briefed the audience about preparation of action plan for 100% pipeline water supply to each household by 2022 which is two year ahead of the national deadline of 2024 for JJM. He also informed through the presentation that all the water pipeline connections will be Geo-tagged and Aadhaar linked under JJM by June 2020.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma who chaired the inaugural session of the workshop impressed upon the participants that sustainability and conservation of water is very important while implementing the JJM.

He further emphasized upon the need to conserve the existing water resources like ponds and lakes.