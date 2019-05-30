Jitendra’s tenure matchless, splendid in real sense: Balbir

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All districts of Doda-Udhampur Parliamentary constituency got a number of mega projects besides availing benefits of dozens of welfare schemes launched during BJP’s rule under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, due to which people reposed their faith in their sitting MP and voted overwhelmingly in his favour as a reward. The MP’s previous tenure was matchless and splendid in real sense. This was stated by BJP State Spokesperson, Balbir Ram Rattan while interacting with BJP leaders from Kathua during their visit to party Headquarter at Jammu. The visiting leaders shared developmental activities of the district being undertaken during five years tenure of the Member Parliament, Dr Jitendra Singh. All Cells Incharge, Varinderjit Singh was also present on the occasion.

Kathua District General Secretary (Organisation) Inderjit Sharma, Basohli District Prabhari Gopal Mahajan and Basohli District Vice-President Narain Dutt Sharma informed that people of Kathua, Bani, Basohli and Billawar have witnessed real development in their areas for the first time after independence, when Dr Jitendra Singh presented them in Parliament from 2014-2019. They said that the prestigious Ujh Multipurpose Project, which remained hanged for 40 years, got started with efforts of their MP. The foundation stone for Keediyan-Gadiyal Bridge was laid down by Dr Jitendra Singh and also inaugurated by him after its completion in record time.

“Medical and Engineering Colleges, Bio-Tech Park, Seed Processing Unit, Dreamland Park, Toilet Complexes, upgradation of roads, Highway Village, Passport Office, are few of the gifts to Kathua from BJP’s Member of Parliament,” they told and added that the entire belt of Kathua District is set to become the most developed on completion of ongoing projects.

Varinderjeet Singh said that the Member Parliament has written a new chapter for Udhampur-Doda-Kathua Parliamen-

tary constituency, which starved for development for decades during the times of Congress MPs. He said that the next five years would prove to be more beneficial for people of the District as a lot more would be coming there for development and socio-economic upliftment of poor and weaker sections.