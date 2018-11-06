Jitendra Singh reviews Kathua Biotech Park project works

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the upcoming Kathua Biotech Park will provide the local youth new research and employment opportunities.

He said the Industrial Biotech Park (IBTP) will cater to the entire northern region, including Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Singh asked the NPCC authorities to complete the project works as per the planned schedule.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 44.03 crore, and it will be spread across 10.50 acre. According to plans, the park will be set up in two years, Singh said.

Earlier, Singh was briefed on the current status of the project by Manohar Kumar, chairman of National Project Construction Corporation (NPCC), the national agency assigned construction and setting up of the park at Gatti near Kathua.

The IBTP project works are also being overseen by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) through the Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine (IIIM), Jammu.

The NPCC chairman said the site and geo-technical surveys have been completed at the location. Further, the soil testing reports have been submitted to concerned authorities, he said.

The construction works will begin after the architects and consultants submit their report, he said.(PTI)