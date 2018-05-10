Jitendra releases ‘Indian Guidelines for Diabetes Management’

Share Share 0 Share 0

NEW DELHI: Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also a nationally renowned Diabetologist, released here a compilation of ‘Indian Guidelines for Management of Diabetes Mellitus’ prepared by ‘Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI)’.

At a brief but graceful ceremony held at Hotel Marriott and attended by RSSDI National President-Elect Dr Rajeev Chawla, National Secretary Dr B.M Makkar and all the National Executive Members, Dr Jitendra Singh, while releasing the book, congratulated the RSSDI Office bearers for having come out with a comprehensive updated version of Indian guidelines for management of Diabetes Mellitus. Jitendra recalled his nearly three-decade long association with RSSDI, which he served in different capacities as Executive Member as well as Scientific Chairman, and said that the set of Indian guidelines released today is a befitting tribute to the legacy which we had inherited from the founding fathers of RSSDI including Prof V. Vishwanathan, Prof. Sam G.P Moses, Prof. B.B Tripathi, Prof. H.B Chandalia, Prof. M.M.S Ahuja and Prof. V Seshiah.

In one of the RSSDI Annual meets nearly two decades ago, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled, the theme was “Screening for complications at the time of diagnosis of Diabetes Mellitus” and expressed satisfaction that the new guidelines released today have devoted sufficient emphasis and elaboration to this aspect. He also recalled a paper published by him and others under the title “Economic Burden of Diabetes” which too was published in JAPI over a decade ago and said, he was happy to note that the issue of cost effectiveness in the management of Diabetes had also been discussed in the guidelines released today.