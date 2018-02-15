Jitendra reaches Arunachal, ahead of PM visit

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

ITANAGAR: Union Minister Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow.

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Arunachal Pradesh after the new government headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu took over in the State.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet colleagues officially received Dr Jitendra Singh at the Raj Nivas Helipad. At a meeting, following this, they discussed the details of Prime Minister’s programme of tomorrow.

Later, speaking to media, Dr Jitendra Singh said, as DoNER Minister, it gives him a special sense of pride to note that the Prime Minister’s itinerary will include the inauguration of the new State Civil Secretariat building at Itanagar which has been funded by the Ministry of North-East (DoNER) at a cost of around Rs.92 crore. Similarly, the State Convention Hall to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister has also been constructed with financial contribution by the Ministry of DoNER. In addition, he said, 99 projects were completed recently in Arunachal Pradesh under NLCPR scheme of the Ministry of DoNER at a cost of Rs.928.81 crore, while 117 projects worth Rs.1676.80 crore are under execution.

Dr Jitendra Singh said Prime Minister Modi gives high priority to Northeast and had personally visited the region soon after Arunachal Pradesh and other States were hit by unprecedented floods, last July. It was under Prime Minister’s guidance, he said, that Arunachal Pradesh is, for the first time, being brought on the rail map of India.

The State Government, Dr Jitendra Singh disclosed, has been advised to clear the issues pertaining to the acquisition of land for construction of Arunachal Pradesh’s first-ever airport at Itanagar.