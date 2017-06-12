Jitendra praises Army for action at LoC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday lauded the Indian Army for its intense retaliatory action across the Line of Control (LoC), giving a befitting reply to Pakistan.

He asserted that mood of border dwellers is upbeat due to exemplary retaliatory action by Indian army which they have never seen before. “We are on the right track,” he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention that yesterday only the Indian Army has announced that 13 armed infiltrators were liquidated in last 96 hours in an attempt to thwart Pakistan’s designs meant for creating upheaval in Kashmir. “The Pakistan army’s evil motive to push armed intruders in Jammu and Kashmir has been continuously countered with effective retaliatory action,” the Army has said.

Earlier, while addressing a rally in connection with completion of BJP government’s three years in Centre, here at Akhnoor, Jitendra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled its pre-poll promises and India is on the path of regaining the status of Vishav-Guru in every sector, be it defence, research, economics, etc.

He said that Modi led NDA has enjoyed the affection and support of countrymen right from the beginning to the completion of three years of good governance. He said that earlier the nation witnessed the ill governance of Congress led UPA government for decades together, which was marred by the 366 scams in 365 days of a year.In the very first meeting of the government formation at the Centre, Modi has given clear instructions for transparent and corruption free administration at all levels, he added.

Speaking on the extent of corruption in Congress regime, he said that the then PM, Rajiv Gandhi had to admit, that only 15 paisa reach to the target population out of 1 Rupee released from the Centre, but even then nothing was done to curb the practice, and in Modi regime, the practice of transferring benefits directly to the accounts of people, has overcome this flaw.

While speaking on the schemes launched by the Central Government, he said that time frame has been set for each policy and till now two crore houses have been allotted to the houseless, 2.25 crore Gas connections have been given to BPL families, 40,000 crore rupees deposited in the Jan Dhan Accounts, daily 24 kms of highways are being constructed and many more achievements have been in the list. He also spoke on GST, GDP, Insurance schemes for farmers, welfare schemes for women, youth, weaker sections, etc.

Earlier, a huge bike rally comprising 1000 bikes was organised in the honour of Dr Jitendra Singh.

Vice Chairman Kissan Advisory Board Daljeet Singh, MLA Akhnoor Rajiv Sharma, MLA Khour Dr Krishan Lal, Mahant Rameshwar Dass, Mahant Ramanand ,Ex-MLA Bharat Bhushan, Additional Secretary BJP Suresh Sharma, State President BJYM Suresh Magotra, State Secretary OBC Baldev Raj, Sukhdev Singh BJYM, Jugal Dogra, Bharat Bhushan Gupta, Ashok Mishra, District President Manmohan Singh, Jagdish Bhagat, Pawan Gupta, Anju Dogra, all Mandal Pardhans, Kissan Morcha, Mahila Morcha and SC, ST Morcha workers and others were also present.