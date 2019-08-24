Jitendra interacts with pensioners across country, listens to grievances

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday held a video-conference with pensioners from across the country, sitting in different cities, during the day-long All India Pension Adalat, organised by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare. Various cities and State capitals, from where the pensioners interacted with Dr Jitendra Singh included Chandigarh, Trivandrum, Bengaluru etc. It was a part of the first 100 days’ agenda of Modi Government 2.0.

Pertinent to mention here that the concept of Pension Adalats started two years back, with a keen follow-up by Dr Jitendra Singh and the concept was motivated by an increasing number of complaints and grievances received from pensioners from across the country, which took a long time for redressal because of several procedures involved.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the purpose of Pension Adalat was to give relief to thousands of pensioners in a day, in single-sitting. He further said that he has suggested to the Department to carry forward the initiative and hold similar Pension Adalats at the regional level as well, in different parts of the country. He also suggested that the newly created Dashboard should be utilised to the maximum extent for resolving cases within a specified time.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the government is conscious of ever-increasing number of pensioners in the country and since average life-span is also on the increase, emphasis is being laid on pre-retirement counseling for superannuating officials, who at the time of superannuation are usually at the prime of their expertise and experience.

Dr Jitendra Singh also referred to some of the new initiatives undertaken during Modi Government, which included introduction of Digital Life Certificate for benefit of elderly and aging pensioners, who can furnish it while sitting at home. He also referred to Government’s commitment, to review and regulate the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules.

In addition, he also referred to the introduction of ‘Anubhav’ initiative, wherein retiring officers and officials are expected to leave behind a brief note based on their observations and experience during their years of service.