Jitendra inaugurates seminar on ‘Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated a national seminar on ‘Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine and Its Contemporary Relevance’ as well as a brainstorming session on ‘Ayush & integrative Medicine – Scope and Challenges’ here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Shripad Naik, Minister of State, Ministry of AYUSH and G.C Murmu, Lieutenant Governor of UT, J&K and Roshan Jaggi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH were the special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh complemented the RARIUD for organising the seminar and imparting awareness among the people about Ayurveda.

The seminar was organised by Regional Ayurveda Research Institute for Urinary Disorders (RARIUD), Rajinder Nagar, Bantalab, Jammu, the peripheral institute under Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of AYUSH. About 90 participants from all over India participated in the seminar.

During the seminar, Prof K.S Dhiman, Director General, CCRAS, New Delhi presented welcome address.

Dr Ram Vishwakarma, Director, IIIM, Jammu delivered keynote address on the subject. Dr Ketki Bapat Scientist from Pune and Dr Anup Thakar, Vice Chancellor Gujarat Ayurveda University, Jamnagar also addressed to the delegates. Various technical sessions were held with Dr Satish Rao, Bengaluru, Dr Chandrashekhar Rao, Delhi and Dr Manohar Gundeti, Mumbai delivering their presentations.

Dr. N Srikanth, Deputy Director General, CCRAS, New Delhi delivered vote of thanks. The seminar culminated with National Anthem.