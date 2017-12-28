Jitendra gave thrust to development in region: Khajuria

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking strong exception to misinformation campaign being carried by National Panthers Party (JKNPP), BJP State General Secretary Pawan Khajuria listed the achievements of BJP for the outright development of the whole region in general and Udhampur in particular.

Briefing media persons here, Khajuria criticized Balwant Singh Mankotia, President JKNPP who alleged that the Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh has been failed in serving the people.

While enumerating various achievements, Khajuria said that the region has always witnessed unprecedented growth and development whenever any BJP Candidate has got elected from the region. He said that, today Udhampur-Doda MP Dr Jitendra Singh has proven his worth in PMO helping PM Narendra Modi in the service of nation, which is a matter of pride for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Jitendra has given pace to the development while doing unmatched work for the region, while focusing on equitable development in whole J&K.

Khajuria mentioned special package for the beautification and preservation of Devika river, with a whooping sum of Rs 170.5 crore, coming up of super-speciality hospital in Udhampur, Passport Office in Udhampur and Kathua, allotment of Sports Stadium in every district, allotment of Rs 1400 crore out of Rs 2700 crore under PMSKY to Udhampur-Doda, work on Smart Cities, coming up of Radio Station at Udhampur , etc. He said that Jitendra has spent Rs 2 crores out of CDF in only this particular year for various welfare works.

Khajuria emphasized that, while working as In-charge in Gujarat elections, Dr Jitendra continuously visited Jammu at every weekend to address public and party activists. He always served the land of Jammu and Kashmir while serving on important portfolio in the PMO, Khajuria added.

BJP State Secretary Sanjay Baru and State Press Secretary Dr. Pardeep Mahotra were also present.