Jitendra for cognisance of anti-national rants of notorious separatists

JAMMU: After remaining under the scanner of National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 40 days, separatist Devender Behl has once again surfaced in the Kashmir Valley where he was seen thanking Pakistan for supporting and standing behind people of Jammu and Kashmir during difficult times. Chants of Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan also rent the air after he thanked Pakistan for supporting their cause.

After video clip of Devender Behl, addressing a group of people in Kashmir went viral on social media platforms, Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh directed the State government to take cognizance of the anti-national rants of notorious separatists.

In the small video clip, Behl is seen chanting pro-Azadi slogans amid clap trap by others sitting in front of him.

In his brief address, he can be seen telling his Kashmiri audience that NIA cannot silence their voice by adopting intimidating tactics. He urged the people to stay united and not to fear NIA. He said the issue of Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved keeping in view the aspirations of people of the State and the separatist leadership will not take any step without taking them on board.

Behl claims to be a close aide of Hurriyat hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Behl is a self styled Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), a constituent of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, headed by Geelani and has been affiliated with the organization for some time.

His house was raided by the NIA in Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu on July 30, 2017. Following the raids, he was directed to report at the NIA headquarters. His name had surfaced during interrogation of other separatists picked up by the NIA to investigate cases of terror funding and hawala transactions used to fuel anger against the security forces.

The J&K Pradesh Congress leaders also mocked at the claims made by the Union and the State government of taking strict action against these anti- national elements. Congress spokesman Ravinder Sharma said, after remaining low for a short duration, these anti national forces have once again surfaced and are openly indulging in anti-India tirade across the Kashmir Valley.