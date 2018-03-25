Jitendra felicitates Udhampur’s Swachhta Icon girl

Share Share 0 Share 0

UDHAMPUR: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday felicitated the 14 year old Nisha Kumari, a resident of village Lower Kud Panchayat in District Udhampur, who had gone on fast to press for setting up a toilet in her household premises. She broke her fast only when the district administration intervened and a toilet was constructed.

Describing young Nisha as a “Child Icon” of “Swachhta Abhiyan”, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he had come here all the way to thank her for setting an example in carrying forward one of the Modi Government’s flagship programmes, which had turned into a mass movement.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, so powerful was the appeal for building toilets made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort, that it percolated to every nook and corner of the country, every section of society and every age group of masses.

In the presence of District Development Commissioner Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar and other senior officers, Dr Jitendra Singh presented a momento to Nisha Kumari, along with a bag of school textbooks and stationery. Meanwhile, inspired by Nisha’s crusade, the District administration of Udhampur has began work on constructing 500 more such toilets in deprived households in the adjoining vicitinity.