Jitendra felicitates ‘Kashmir Super 30’ students

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh felicitated ‘Kashmir Super 30’ students from Jammu and Kashmir, who have qualified for IITs/ NITs and regional colleges, at a function organised here on Tuesday.

‘Kashmir Super 30’ is an initiative of Indian Army with training partner “Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership” (CSRL) and Petronet LNG Limited (PLL). The project aims to support the talented underprivileged students from economically weaker sections of Kashmir to achieve educational success by providing engineering entrance exam coaching. Out of 40 students enrolled under the project, 35 boys were given coaching at Srinagar and 5 girls at Delhi/NCR. In the result declared of IIT-JEE this year, 26 boys and 2 girls cracked the IIT -JEE mains exam. Further out of 28 students, 9 students made it to the prestigious IITs.

Addressing the students, Singh said, we have one of the best talents and calibre in Kashmir. He said, the youth and students of Kashmir are globally connected and well informed. They are no longer going to be bluffed by the hypocrisy of so-called Kashmir protagonists who ensure safe, secure future for their own children and incite poor man’s children to become stone-pelters, he said.

He appreciated them for their focussed and result-oriented approach. He also appreciated Indian Army for its contribution. He said that we are indebted to Indian Army which serves the nation not only in the times of disturbance, but also in the times of peace by working in various situations like flood relief measures.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, several new schemes have been initiated which are youth-centric. He said that India’s 65% population is below the age of 40 years, so youth-aspirations will decide our priorities. He assured the Kashmir students that the Government of India is ready to support all efforts to realise their potential. He said that in the Civil Services Exam Result declared recently, 14 students from Jammu and Kashmir have made it to the list while 11 qualified the Indian Military Academy..