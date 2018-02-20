Jitendra distributes Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan letters

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO, on Monday distributed sanction letters of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan scheme to around 500 beneficiaries amounting to Rs. 13 crore at a function organised by the SBI here.

Mudra loan beneficiaries from districts of Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu and other parts of the State were participated in the function. Dr. Jitendra Singh, who was the Chief Guest, lauded efforts of SBI in making Mudra Yojana and other government initiatives successful. Manoj Mehrotra, DGM, Jammu presented vote of thanks.

SBI’s Chief General Manager Anil Kishora, General Manager Abhijit Majumder and Dy. General Manager Manoj Mehrotra were also present.

Majumder welcomed chief guest and all the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Mudra loan.

Anil Kishora gave brief details of contribution made by State Bank of India to make Mudra Yojna and other digital initiatives of Central Government a success.

“State Bank of India has so far given Mudra loan to the beneficiaries in the State of Jammu & Kashmir to the tune of Rs 177 crores and has set a higher target for this year. Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan has provided financial help to its beneficiaries to expand their businesses or to start a new business,” he said.