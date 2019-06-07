Jitendra discusses Amarnath Yatra preparations with Advisor, DGP

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday held a discussion with Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s Advisor K Vijay Kumar and state police chief Dilbag Singh on the current situation in the state as well as the arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath yatra.

“The Centre is committed to ensure incident-free Amarnath Yatra. Like last time, this time too there will be zero tolerance towards terrorism,” he said.

Vijay Kumar and Dilbag Singh had called on the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office here.

“Discussed the current situation in the state as well as arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath yatra,” the minister later said. The 46-day-long yatra to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas will begin on July 1, the day of ‘Masik Shivratri’, and conclude on August 15, the day of ‘Shravan Purnima’.

Over 1.10 lakh devotees have so far registered for the annual pilgrimage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Tuesday given a detailed presentation on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He was also told about the security arrangements being made for the yatra.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh had on Monday called for strengthening security along the Indo-Pak border ahead of the yatra.