Jitendra asks youth to channelise energy for nation building

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: As part of nationwide campaign to celebrate birth anniversary of Dr. B.R Ambedkar as Social Justice Day, Union Minister of State in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday started Gram Swaraj Abhiyan in the district. MLA Doda Shakti Raj Parihar was also present on the occasion.

The inaugural function was held at Community Hall, Doda organised by the Department of Rural Development in collaboration with the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh paid tributes to the Father of Indian Constitution and said Baba Saheb Ambedkar had worked and contributed a lot for the upliftment of downtrodden sections of the society and played a major hand in framing the Constitution of India.

Dr Singh recounted numerous initiatives and achievements taken up by the government for the development of state and particularly district Doda being backward and topographically a tough terrain.

Recounting the achievements, he said the Govt Medical College at Ghat Doda, maintenance of national highway from Batote to Kishtwar and upgradation of three major bridges on it, sanctioning of Chattergala Tunnel for Bhadarwah – an alternate route to Chenab valley through Lakhanpur, Chenani Sudh Mahadev Marmat Doda Road and other projects are examples of seriousness shown by the government towards the district.

He said that development is a continuous process and the effect of such major projects can be made visible after due taking due course of time. He urged the youth to participate in building the nation stronger as youth represents the country and country always belong to young people who have right to decide everything. Youth should participate in govt decisions, policy making, taking country to the level of developed nations, he added.

Later, the Minster inaugurated a 4 km long link Road from Hanch to Draman, block Ghat constructed by the Department of Rural Development under CM’s commitment. The road provided a much-needed connectivity to a famous tourist as well as religious spot of Draman.

Dr Jitendra addressed a huge gathering of people at Draman after paying obedience to holy Kandhair temple. He interacted with the people of the area gathered on the occasion to greet him. He announced adequate funds for construction of fencing around the famous Draman meadow besides a motor pump to lift water to the spot. He further assured the public to provide necessary cooperation for development of the spot-on tourist line.

Earlier during the programme, Dr Jitendra distributed sewing machines and power tiller to a number of beneficiaries selected by Social welfare and Agriculture Department.

District Development Commissioner Doda Bhawani Rakwal, SSP Doda Shabir Ahmed, ADC Pawan Kumar, SP Operations Vinay Kumar, ACD Akhtar Qazi, BDO Ghat Idress lone besides other officers of district administration accompanied the Minster during the tour.