Jitendra asks State Govt to expedite central projects

BILLAWAR: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh has asked the Jammu and Kashmir State Government to expedite the execution of centrally funded roads and other projects. He said, issues like delayed preparation of DPRs, prolonged procedure of land acquisition, delay in forest clearance and delayed floating of tenders are among the common factors responsible for delay in most of the Centrally funded road and bridge projects in the State.

Addressing a public gathering here today after inaugurating the 259 meter bridge on river Bhini, Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for timely completion of this bridge and also recalled that the landmark Atal Setu Bridge at Basholi, which is the first of its kind in North India, was also completed by BRO before time, which made it possible to be dedicated to the public on the eve of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday after whom the bridge had been named.

Singh noted that while most of the road and bridge projects under BRO are progressing at the expected pace, the roads and bridges funded through Central Road Fund (CRF) or Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), which are to be executed by the State authorities, have not progressed at the expected pace and this causes displeasure among the people. He referred to the example of Udhampur-Ghordi Road which was sanctioned from CRF over one year ago through personal intervention of Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari but till date, the State Works Department is yet to start the work in spite of repeated requests and reminders.

With the Bhini River Bridge being dedicated to the public today, the connectivity will increase between Pathankot and Udhampur and in near future with the commissioning of the Sundrikot Tunnel close to this bridge, the connectivity of this place with Kathua will also become easier and less time – consuming. He disclosed that the DPR for Sundrikot Tunnel has been submitted to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

On the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh announced Rs. 1 crore of MPLAD fund to be spent in Billawar. Out of this, he informed, funds have already been released for playground at Baddu, lanes and drains, community halls at Mandli and Galak. In addition, he said, solar power station has been installed at Balashewar School in Finter, Billawar and computers have been installed for students.

MLA Bani and BJP Billawar- Basohli District President Jeevan Lal, Additional DG BRO Gen Mahajan, Chief Engineer BRO R P Singh, BJP Kathua District President Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and DC Kathua Ramesh Kumar were among the prominent persons present on the occasion.