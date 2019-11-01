Jijabai Sports Awards, National meet from Nov 9

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: North Zone Convenor of the Kreeda Bharati, Deepak Sharma on Thursday chaired executive body meet of the State unit to discuss and finalise the arrangements for the Jijabai Sports Awards and National Executive meet hosted by J&K.

In consultation with visiting delegate, the Kreeda Bharati J&K under the president ship of Shiv Kumar Sharma constituted different committees for first ever events in the Union Territory scheduled to be held from November 9 to 11, 2019 at Bharatiya Vidya Mandir School Auditorium, Ved Mandir Complex.

Zonal Convenor, Deepak Sharma confirmed the participation of Sports Minister of Uttar Pradesh and President Kreeda Bharati, Chetan Chowhan as Chief Guest for the Jijabai Awards function.

Earlier, secretary of Kreeda Bharati J&K, Rakesh Vaid briefed the visiting representative of the National body with regard to the preparations on ground. The meeting attended besides others by Dr Sanjogita Soodan (Vice President), Ambedkar Gupta (Joint Secretary), Vikas Sharma (treasurer), Rahul Sharma, Raj Kumar, Sanjeev Sharma and Anju Gupta.