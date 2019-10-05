JIF holds seminar on ‘Over New Dispensation of J&K’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Intellectual Forum (JIF) on Friday organised a seminar on ‘Over New Dispensation of J&K’ here at KL Sehgal Hall.

On the occasion Prof Geeta Singh was the Chief Guest.

during the seminar, the Forum members led by Dr Kuldeep Sharma presented a memorandum to Prof Geeta Singh stating that the nationalist Dogras love freedom, peace, progress, self-respect and a political representation on the basis of ‘Equality among the equals’ and ‘Equality before law’. The Dogras are one of the most precious assets of the Shining India. They deserve due care, justice and reasonable participation in managing their affairs to the best of their culture and traditions.

In the larger interest of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and particularly the oppressed, depressed and suffering Dogra population needs to be given justified treatment on priority basis. The Forum shall be highly appreciative of the remedial steps taken for the welfare of the State.