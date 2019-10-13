JIF discusses Jammu related issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Intellectual Forum (JIF) discussed various issues regarding Jammu during a meeting held here on Saturday.

Several office bearers were also elected to continue JIF’s struggle with added vigour, for welfare of Jammu region especially when the Jammu & Kashmir is going to have a new status and new dispensation with new laws.

Speaking on the occasion, JIF members expressed that the Forum should be taken to every nook and corner of the region to enlighten people regarding present status. The members were jubilant to have a seminar on ‘New Dispensation in Jammu & Kashmir’ in October 2019, which was attended by a number of people from Jammu.

The members who were unanimously elected as office bearers during the meeting included Inderjeet Khajuria, Chairman All Jammu Hotels & Lodges Association, Patron; Dr Kuldeep Sharma as President; G R Bhagat, V K Gupta, Lalit Mahajan, J L Sharma and Ashok Gandotra as Vice Presidents; Pt R C Sharma as Secretary General, Haji Shak Mohd Malik as General Secretary-cum-Financial Secretary, Dr Baldev Sharma, V K Sambyal, V K Katal and Gurdev Singh as General Secretaries; Prof Jagdish Lal Principal College (Retired) as Chief Advisor, T R Dogra as Advisor, Pawan Gupta, Jugal Gupta, Veena Bakshi and Pt Surinder Sharma as Organising Secretaries; Kuldeep Sharma as Chief Organiser, Sandeep Sharma as Organiser; R S Broca, Baldev Singh, Parvinder Lehria, Jang Singh Sambyal, Rakesh Sharma, Capt Pyare Lal Sharma, Davinder Singh Sudan and Dr M L Sharma as Secretaries; Krishan Lal Sudan, Meena Bali and Darshan Lal Sharma as Joint Secretaries and Rama Rampal and Babu Darshan Lal members and Bhushan Sharma, President District Kathua.