Jhuth Bolo – Zor Se Bolo – Baar Baar Bolo – My dear BJP

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

The great slogan of 2014 ‘Sab ka Sath – Sab ka Vikas’, when viewed with reference to the State of J&K, it has transformed the vernacular of BJP to a tight corner and the visuals of its performance have brought them to a tight situation and they have adopted the philosophy of ‘Jhuth Bolo – Zor Se Bolo – Baar Baar Bolo’ so that people start believing a silhouette to be real figure. When the State Assembly elections are round the corner, the BJP will opt for new faces on many seats on the strategy of 2014 elections, when to save its face of sell out of 2008 MLAs, it brought many unknown faces as well as turncoats. The big lot mandated in 2014 elections has failed to create an impression of their performance and Urban Local Bodies elections in the Constituencies of MLAs as well as MPs have dented BJP to a large extent (Their presidents in most of the councils are result of horse trading culture). The mission 44 plus was targeted riding on false commitments that brought results in BJP’s favour from Jammu region, although BJP was badly rejected in the Valley. The election promises in 2014 that raised high aspirations for Jammuites were beautifully tailored to trap the voters in their booby trap. For the deprived groups such as: protecting and fostering ethnic and religious diversity by ensuring the return of Kashmiri Pandits with dignity based on their rights as State subjects and reintegrating as well as absorbing them in the Kashmiri milieu, the party promised to initiate the process of “just and honorable” re-settlement of the displaced members of the Kashmiri Pandit community in Kashmir Valley with security and dignity. The party gave lollypop of reserving three seats in the State Assembly for displaced Kashmiris out of the 46 Assembly seats meant for Kashmir Valley, it promised one-time settlement for refugees from Pakistan occupied Kashmir of 1947, 1965 and 1971 with the false promise to reserve five seats for refugees from the Pakistan occupied Kashmir, out of the 24 seats kept vacant in the State Assembly for the PoK, promised to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, promised for sustenance and livelihood of the West Pakistan refugees, delivery of all benefits accruing to the people living on the LoC to the people living on the International Border, to make the families of the victims in cross border firing qualify for benefits given under SRO 43, construction of shelters in vulnerable areas on the LoC and the International Border to prevent loss of life, to create a Scheduled Tribe Ministry for the welfare of the STs, and the one bigger lollypop of constituting a Delimitation Commission for the delimiting of Legislative Assembly Constituencies as required by law. On development aspect various commitments especially for Jammu and that formed part of AoA also while embracing PDP for power lust can be summed up as: Creating a ‘Model Basmati Village’ in Jammu, to develop Jammu as Greater Jammu along with that develop satellite cities of New Jammu, to upgrade all towns with population size class of 30,000 to 99,999 into cities, to facilitate growth of Panchayat economy through promotion of Panchayat tourism and e-commerce of local produce, to develop Jammu as independent tourism circuit with specific plans for: Suchegarh-Samba-Hiranagar border tourism, Katra-Patnitop-Bhadarwah sector, Parmandal-Utterbeni-Surinsar-Mansar sector, Katra-Majalta-Billawar-Basohli sector, Bani-Sarthal-Jai circuit and Rajouri-Poonch (seven lakes) sector, develop, preserve, and promote the Dogra heritage, enhancing connectivity by building Basohli-Bani-Bhaderwah Road, setting up of a new specialised high tech IT park and Bio-tech parks in Jammu, food and textile park, developing a ring road around Jammu city for decongestion of traffic and to develop Ranjit Sagar, Mansar, and Suruinsar lakes. Favoritisms will be curbed and ensure justice to all aggrieved individuals and families. It will ensure corruption-free and people friendly government and will keep all public authorities out of political influences. How far these falsified promises have been fructified need not any elaboration in the script. If at all we have to consolidate the lessons of the last four years, it could be distilled into a single sentence that the BJP has been undeniably and gravely harmful to Jammuites health. On every conceivable metrix, it has failed and every citizen that voted it into power has had to pay a heavy price for the miss-governance of BJP. The various much publicised schemes for the welfare of common mass especially those from rural background have dashed to ground like castles in the air. The numeric that government put forth to pat its back always are under severe attack of falsification, whereas the ground reality never synchronised with these figures.

So under the scenario, we have to work out the options that can be applied by BJP as another fluffy doze to woo the voters. It is also to be kept in mind that BJP has failed to keep its flock of 25 MLAs intact. The controversial ex-MLA Gagan Bhagat from R S Pura, Dina Nath Bhagat ex-MLA Chenani and indispensable Choudhary Lal Singh ex-MLA Basohli are in open revolt against the BJP and are likely to create irreparable dents on party face. The party is facing trouble in Udhampur also because of rival BJP Pawan Gupta and Pawan Khajuria who contested Assembly elections from BJP quota, owing to much town talk of joining BJP by Pawan Gupta. The main agenda that party will like to attract the voters will be his commitment to stand like a rock to fight injustice against Jammu. It is likely to project departure from alliance for the sake of injustice towards Jammuites as their sacrifice. The agenda is already on JKNPP commitments and now part of Choudhary Lal Singh’s dream points. The Article 370 and 35-A may again come to lime light that was dumped owing to PDP pressure, during the period, the party was in power. It may exploit the sentiments of Jammuites on religious aspect of Ram Temple. It may also rely on its previous points of 2014 elections that were dumped by BJP during its power lust game.

Concluding I can vouch that with whatever agenda, commitments it may jump into coming Assembly elections, it will back-fire BJP as their performance during the period, it was in government or enjoying legislative powers can be summed up in just one sentence that ‘it has escalated the problems of the Jammuites’ for personal gains.