JHRBA delegation calls on Director Tourism

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The delegation of Jammu Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Association (JHRBA) led by its President, Raju Chowdhary met Deepika K Sharma, Director Tourism here on Monday and discussed various crucial issues.

The delegation comprised of Kuldeep Wahi, Patron, MD Jewel Hotel and Siddhant Chowdhary, Director Ramada Jammu City Centre.

The delegation spoke at length with Director Tourism and stressed that at this important juncture, when the State has been converted into a Union Territory and with Central Government’s firm resolve to bring J&K into fore front of investments and progress, many new industrial ventures are expected to come into the State thus bringing the Corporates. It was stressed that Jammu at present has adequate infrastructure, in terms of rooms, ranging from budget to 3 star and 5 star hotels, enough and top-class banqueting facilities which can cater to the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events) segment and as a step for making people stay for a longer duration in Jammu, it was suggested to promote Jammu as a preferred wedding destination with its close proximity to Mata Vaishno Devi and it being known as the ‘City of Temples’ which in itself would be a blessing for people who would be getting married in the city.

The delegation was also suggested that the medium of choice for advertising the same would be airline magazines, which are available to flyers in the aircraft. It was also stressed upon to develop MAM Cricket Stadium as per international standards before next IPL. Installation of flood lighting is already in progress and other facilities need to be provided at the earliest, the delegation said.

The delegation also laid stress for developing lake on river Tawi by restarting the project on which Rs 80 crore has been spent before it was abandoned. “Upgrade Bagh-e-Bahu as per international standard on lines of Miracle Garden in Dubai. Expand and make existing Maharaja Hari Singh Park along River Tawi like Glow park in Dubai,” the members demanded.

Director Tourism appreciated the ideas put forth by the delegation and assured for necessary follow up, regarding suggestions, with concerned departments.