Jhanvi bags U-14 girls sprint gold in Samba meet

Sports Reporter

SAMBA: Jhanvi won 100 meters event in under-14 age group to make it double gold in the District Samba Athletics Championship held at Baba Santhok Nath Stadium, Smailpur, here.

Jhanvi’s first gold was in 200 meters event in the same age group. Earlier, a good number of over 100 young boys and girls as also those senior athletes took part in the district championship held under the banner of J&K Amateur Athletics Association.

Boys: Under-14: Shot Put: Chahit, Ist; Aarav Singh, 2nd and Chaitanya, 3rd. Open: Rahul Dogra, Ist; Shubam, 2nd and Nikhil Sharma, 3rd. Long Jump: Sahil Kumar, Ist; Aayush Choudhary, 2nd and Parvdeep Singh, 3rd. Under-16: Vivek Mehra, Ist; Devansh Bagal, 2nd and Vansh Singh, 3rd. Long Jump: Nikhil Katal, Ist; Irfan Choudhary, 2nd and Uday, 3rd. Under-20: 200 mts: Deepak Samyal, ist; Sanjay Singh Charak, 2nd and Abhishek Chouhan, 3rd. 800 mts: Gautam Raj, Ist; Lovejit Singh, 2nd and Mohd Rafi, 3rd.

Girls: Under-14: 100 mts: Jhanvi Sharma, Ist; Sapna Devi, 2nd and Nandini Mangotra, 3rd. 200 mts: Jhanvi Sharma, Ist; Ayushi Angral, 2nd and Vedika Singh, 3rd. 600 mts: Sapna Devi, Ist; Tanvi Katal, 2nd and Tania Katal, 3rd. Under-16 Long Jump: Ritika, Ist; Seema, 2nd and Anamika, 3rd.

The technical panel comprised of Nirmal Singh, Rajesh Charak, Parveen Singh, Aman Samyal, Vishal Singh Charak and Rahul Pathania.