Jhajjar Kotli mishap; one more injured succumbs, toll reaches 5

JHAJJAR KOTLI: In Jhajjar Kotli mishap, one of the injured has been succumbed on Friday and toll reached five.

Four people were killed and six others were injured when an SUV hit a divider and overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jhajjar Kotli area on Thursday morning.

The vehicle (JK10-5029) was carrying ten persons, mostly labourers from Bihar, to Jammu when the accident took place at Jhajjar Kotli at around 4 AM as a result four persons were killed and six others got injured which were shifted to hospital for treatment. On Friday, one injured namely Inal Choudhary, son of Dasai Choudhary, resident of Bihar succumbed.