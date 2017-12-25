Jennifer Lawrence visits children’s hospital on Christmas

Los Angeles: Keeping up with her annual tradition over holidays, Jennifer Lawrence has visited a children’s hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The 27-year-old actor visited Norton’s Children’s Hospital on Christmas eve.

The medical facility took to its official Instagram, where they thanked Lawrence for taking some time out of her busy schedule and celebrating the holiday season with the kids.

“Louisville’s own Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Norton Children’s today to visit with patients, families, and staff.

“This visit has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas. Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all!” the post read, alongside the “mother!” actor’s picture at the hospital.

Lawrence has visited the same medical centre over the Christmas holiday every year since 2013, when it was named Kosair Children’s Hospital, E! Online reported. (PTI)