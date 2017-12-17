JeM terrorist’s body found: Police

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The body of a terrorist belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was found by the police from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the body was recovered from the Tral area of the district, a police official said.

He added that the slain terrorist, apparently a foreign national, was killed in an explosion which took place while explosives were being assembled in a hideout.

The identity of the slain terrorist was being ascertained, the official said.

Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said the slain terrorist belonged to the JeM and that he was killed in an explosion while an improvised explosive device (IED) was being fabricated in a hideout.

“While fabricating IED in a hideout near Handura Aripal Tral explosion took place in which one terrorist of reportedly JEM died whose body has been recovered by J&K Police/SF (security forces) (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.