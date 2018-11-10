JeM terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

Share Share 0 Share 0

Porter killed, BSF Jawan injured along LoC

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: A Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dar-Ganiegund area of Tral following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the ultras opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

One JeM terrorist, was killed in the gunbattle, the spokesman said, adding that a policeman also suffered minor injuries during the operation.

The deceased terrorist was identified as a Pakistani national and he was using a code name, Anwar, he said.

“Incriminating material, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, an army porter was killed in Pakistani sniper fire along the LoC in Jammu district, while a BSF jawan was injured in a separate incident in the Rajouri-Poonch sector.

The porter died in sniper fire from across the LoC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district at around 1800 hours on Friday, officials said. In the Manjakote sector, Pakistani personnel targeted forward posts along the LoC at around 0930 hours. A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured in the firing, they said.

The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years.

The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an RTI reply by the Home ministry.