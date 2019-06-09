JeM terrorist killed in Anantnag

Share Share 0 Share

State Times News

Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district, a police official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Verinag area of the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of terrorists there, the official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on the security forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, one JeM terrorist was killed, the official said, adding his identity was being ascertained.

The terrorist has been identified as Iqbal Ahmad, the official said.

According to the police records, Ahmad was affiliated with the JeM and was part of a group involved in the planning and execution of a series of terror attacks in the area. Many cases were registered against him, the spokesperson said.