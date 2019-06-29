JeM terrorist from Pakistan killed in Budgam encounter

Share Share Share 0

Terror hideout busted in Reasi district

STATE TIMES NEWs

Srinagar: A Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district, police said.

On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Kralpora Checkpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday morning, a police spokesperson said.

He said during the search operation, the terrorists, who were hiding, fired on the search party of the forces.

The security personnel retaliated, leading to an encounter in which one terrorist was killed, the spokesperson said, adding the body was retrieved from the site.

From the incriminating material recovered from the site of the gunfight, the slain terrorist was identified as a Pakistani named Zarar who was affiliated with proscribed outfit JeM.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site of the encounter, he added. The spokesperson said with efforts of police and security forces, it was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, a terror hideout was busted in a forested area in Reasi district and arms and ammunition were seized, police said.

Police seized an under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), seven grenades, a mine, a bayonet of an AK assault rifle and five bullets from the spot, a spokesman said

The hideout was located at Gajna forest’s Rakhan Wala Dhara area.

The spokesman said the hideout was busted during a search operation at Gajna Top and Bassan forest in Arnas tehsil on specific information.

No one has been arrested in connection with the seizure, he said, adding that an FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and the Explosives Act.

The matter is being investigated, police said.

Police also launched a search operation in Kishtwar district on Friday evening following information about movement of suspected terrorists.

Some people informed about the sighting of suspicious persons in a car in the town and police sealed all exit routes and launched a search operation to locate them, officials said.