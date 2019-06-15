JeI ban: Tribunal to hold sittings at HC Complex Srinagar on June 19, 20, 21

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Pursuant to the declaration of Jammat-e-Islami (JeI) as an unlawful association, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will hold sittings at High Court Complex, Srinagar on June 19, 20 and 21, 2019. The Tribunal is being presided over by Judge Delhi High Court Justice Chander Shekhar. Accordingly, all those interested in giving evidence may file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Building, Shershah Suri Marg , New Delhi and shall remain present in person on the aforementioned dates for cross-examination, if any, before the Tribunal.
