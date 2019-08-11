JDW flays bifurcation of J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Dogra Warriors (JDW) criticised the decision of the Union Government to bifurcate J&K and downgrading the Dogra State as a Union Territory.

Speaking during a meeting, Varun Magotra, Chairman JDW said, “Dogras of the State have a history of extending J&K boundaries upto Afghanistan and China, which are being shrunk and now its identity has been reduced to a Union Territory.

We, Jammuites, always remained pro-India and Dogra soldiers always fought bravely for the unity of Jammu and Kashmir and sovereignty of country.”

Magotra appealed to all residents of the region to get themselves aware of the ramification of newly created Union Territory and get united for getting back statehood. He further urged the Central Government to fulfill aspirations of people by restoring statehood to Jammu at the earliest.

The signatories to the statement included Manoj Kumar, Deepak Singh Jasrotia, Ravi Kant Kesar, Nasir-ul-Haq, Sakina Wano, Prabhu Dayal, Rahul Singh and Mahesh Sharma.