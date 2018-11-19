JDF organises seminar on medico legal problems & litigations encountered by medicos

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Jammu Doctors Forum (JDF) organised a seminar based on theme medico legal problems and litigations encountered by the medicos in day-to-day practice.

Dr Dushyant Choudhary, General Secretary of the Forum presented welcome address and described the aims and objectives of the Forum.

Dr Mahesh Baldwa, a pediatrician turned lawyer was the Guest Speaker who came from Mumbai on the behalf of Apex Insurance Company Ltd to deliver a lecture. Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi and Dr K.C Sharma, a reputed surgeon also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Satya Dev Gupta, President Jammu Doctors Forum expressed that being the members of medical profession our colleagues always remain on forefront, day and night in the treatment of the ailing humanity.

“Many of us despite working very hard get the rude treatment and ruthlessly assaulted by the hostile mob and even by the executive bodies. The Supreme Court (bench of Justice Sthashivam and Justice Ranjan Gogoi) has categorically expressed ‘No FIR against lawyers and doctors’. A member of these professions cannot give guaranty to the client or a patient that the outcome will be always in his/her favour,” Dr Satya said.

Sunil Sethi, a renowned senior advocate who has a track record of fighting against all the onslaught on national integrity legally in Apex and Provincial Courts has tackled and tackling civil turned into criminal cases filed against the doctors by the litigants.

Dr Mahesh Baldwa, in his talk, highlighted about how to take consent from patient party and maintain records of treatment given to the patients because he believes both doctor and patient will forget but records will always speak truth.

“The patients should not take law in hand if something untoward happen as a result of complication of disease, drug, surgery. No doctor will ever do wrong for his patients. For doctors the patient is like a God but cannot cure all diseases and what the patient should expect is a good medical care. The unnecessarily pressurizing and pestering doctors for cure may create future problems and disenchant the future medical fraternity to undertake risky cases. At the same time doctor’s stand warn that the primary aim of every doctor should be healing rather earnings for the greed,” Dr Baldwa added.

Dr K.C Sharma shared his experiences of pertaining to medico legal case with the audience and other dignitaries on the stage. Dr Gurjeet Singh, Advisor of Jammu Doctors Forum presented vote of thanks.