JDA’s drive against encroachment leaves 5 injured at Gole Gujral Talab Tillo, Jammu

5 cops, photo journalist hurt during anti-encroachment drive

Jammu: Five policemen, including three officers, and a photo journalist were injured in clashes with residents during an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu city today.

Jammu Development Authority (JDA) officials accompanied by police personnel had launched the drive to remove illegal structures constructed by the residents in Gole Gujral area of Jammu, a police officer said.

As they were removing the encroachment, a large number of residents, mainly from the Gujjar community, carrying rods, sticks and bricks, attacked the anti-encroachment team, he said. Five policemen and a photo journalist were injured.

The residents also pelted stones and bricks on the team and the photo journalist covering the drive. (PTI)