JDA team manhandled, case registered

JAMMU: A team was manhandled by encroachers in Bagh-e Bahu area on Thursday.

As per the details, a complaint was lodged by JDA that their team was manhandled by encroachers when they went to Ragru area in connection with anti-encroachment drive. Police has registered a case against Ghulam Ahmed, resident of Shopian and Mushtaq Ahmed , resident of Anantnag.