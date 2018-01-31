JDA land: DB pulls up DCs, SSPs for slow demarcation

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Div Com Jammu appointed as Nodal Officer; directed to file status report within 3 weeks

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of the State High Court comprising First Puisne Judge Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice Tashi Rabstan in the open court expressed displeasure over the non-serious approach of Revenue, Police and JDA in the demarcation of 66,436 kanals of JDA land in Jammu and Samba Districts.

The Division Bench pulled up Deputy Commissioners Jammu and Samba, Senior Superintendents of Police Jammu and Samba, and Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority over their lackadaisical approach in the implementation of various orders issued by Division Bench since December 10, 2014 till date regarding the demarcation of encroached JDA land.

The Court made these observations in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting encroachment of more than 20 lakh kanals of the State land in J&K by the land mafia in league with politicians, bureaucrats, police officers and revenue officials. After hearing Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Rahul Raina and Supriya Chouhan appearing for the petitioner/PIL whereas Advocate General Jehangir Iqbal Ganai with Senior AAG Seema Khajooria Shekher, Deputy AG Ehsan Mirza and Government Advocate Ahtsham Bhat appearing for the State Government whereas Advocate Adarsh Sharma appearing for Jammu Development Authority and Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Parimoksh Seth for interveners/encroachers, the Division Bench, looking into the divergent stances of Revenue, JDA and Police Department, appointed Divisional Commissioner Jammu Hemant Sharma as Nodal Officer in the PIL for coordinating the various steps to be taken for ensuring implementation of the several directions issued by the Division Bench for the demarcation of 66,436 Kanals of JDA land situated in Jammu and Samba Districts. The Division Bench also directed that the Divisional Commissioner Jammu will file the updated status report indicating the progress of demarcation on the basis of the directions issued by the Division Bench initially on December 10, 2014 followed by several directions issued on April 7, 2017, April 11, 2017, May 9, 2017, May 23, 2017, July 19, 2017, August 4, 2017, September 13, 2017 followed by the order dated December 8, 2017. The Division Bench also directed that the Divisional Commissioner Jammu will also convene the meeting of all the officers who are present in the court today to sort out all the issues regarding the demarcation so that the demarcation exercise is carried out within a time frame.

Division Bench also directed that a copy of today’s order be also forwarded to the Director General of Police J&K for providing police protection to the demarcation teams and the officers of JDA as directions in this regard were issued by the Division Bench way back vide its order dated December 10, 2014 followed by orders dated August 4, 2017 and September 13, 2017.

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for the petitioner vociferously argued that the land mafia in league with Police and Revenue Officials are creating obstacles in the ongoing demarcation exercise undertaken on the directions of the Division Bench. Advocate Ahmed further submitted that all the three status reports filed by the JDA clearly shows indifferent and non-cooperative attitude by the Revenue and Police Department.

Advocate Ahmed submitted that the initial orders for un-demarcated JDA land were passed in the year 2014 and in the last four years, hardly 6000 to 7000 kanals of JDA land has been demarcated out of 66,436 kanals.

Advocate General Jahangir Iqbal Ganai sought three weeks time to come up with the latest status report showing the progress of the demarcation. The Division Bench also exempted the appearing officers from personal appearance as requested by Advocate General.