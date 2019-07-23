JDA demolishes shop at Belicharana

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As part of its anti-encroachment drive, revenue wing of Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Monday sprang into action and demolished an illegal constructed shop over JDA land falling under Khasra Number 235, Belicharana, revenue village Rakh Raipur, Tehsil Jammu and retrieved its valuable land from the encroachers.

JDA sign board has been erected over there.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the enforcement wing of Jammu Development Authority under the close supervision of Narinder Kour, I/c Director Land Management, JDA headed by Shruti Bhardwaj, Tehsildar, JDA assisted by Rajinder Singh Chaudhary, Ramesh Kumar and Naresh Kumar, Khilafwarzi Inspectors of JDA along with the field and revenue staff of JDA.

Sabir Ahmad, Naib Tehsildar, Digiana remained present on spot as Duty Magistrate. The drive was successfully executed with the full co-operation of police authority headed by Sunniya Ashkoor Wani, SDPO South and Inderjeet Singh SHO Satwari.

Further, the Vice Chairman, JDA, Vikas Sharma, has strictly warned the land mafia/encroachers to desist from such illegal activities otherwise strict action under rule shall also be taken against them.