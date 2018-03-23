JDA demolishes illegal structures in Roop Nagar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Thursday intensified anti-encroachment drive and removed unauthorised constructions and demolished structures in the road over JDA land at Roop Nagar Housing Colony.

The Enforcement Wing of JDA under the supervision of Director Land Management Jammu Development Authority , Devinder Singh Katoch, comprising Tehsildar (H.Q) JDA, Farooq Bhat, Chief Khilafwarzi Officer Narinder Singh, Khilafwarzi Officer Pankaj Sambyal, Khilafwarzi Inspectors Romesh Kumar, Madan Lal, Thoru Mohammad and Booti Singh removed unauthorized encroachment of Nallah wherein illegal construction were made.

R.K Shavan, Vice Chairperson JDA, asked the people of Jammu not to buy any land without proper title and registration from the Court.

He said that Master Plan 2032 shall be enforced strictly and whosoever is found violating it will be dealt sternly.

The public of Roop Nagar Housing Colony had complained that certain people backed by land mafia have broken the protection bund and sewerage channel of ERA and made access to their building.

The houses have been constructed illegally by encroaching the Nallah.

Acting swiftly, the Vice Chairman himself visited the site and directed the staff to get it removed. Today, the enforcement wing assisted by police demolished all such structures and lodged FIR against the encroachers.