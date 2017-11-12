JDA demands registration of FIR against Congress

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The Jammu Development Authority has moved an application for registration of an FIR against state Congress leaders for trespassing into an under-renovation park for a protest on the first anniversary of demonetisation here.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Congress members, led by state unit president G A Mir, had assembled at the Maharaja Hari Singh Park, near Jewal Chowk in the heart of the city, and later took out a rally to protest against demonetisation.

An executive engineer of the JDA wrote to the police yesterday, alleging that around 2,000 Congress workers trespassed into the park and demanded an FIR be registered.

Quoting his deputy, the officer said the Congress had approached him for permission to hold a protest at the park.

“However, the assistant executive engineer did not allow it and intimated to them that work is underway,” the letter, a copy of which is with PTI, read.

The officer said the protesters entered into the premises forcefully and damaged the flowers.

A senior police officer, however, said that no such application had been received. “Once received, appropriate action will be initiated in accordance with the law,” he said.

Chief spokesperson of Congress Ravinder Sharma said the move is politically motivated and undertaken at the behest of senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh.

“This is a panic reaction by BJP to our massive rally. We are sure that Singh, who is the in-charge of JDA, is behind this,” he said.

“We had discussed with the administration the proposed rally and the route plan much before the actual date,” he said.